April 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES Q2 CONSOLIDATED PRASM 13.70 ¢/ASM - 13.97 ¢/ASM

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%

* UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM - 10.11 ¢/ASM

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - NOW EXPECTS TAX RATE OF ABOUT 21% TO 22% FOR 2018 Further company coverage: