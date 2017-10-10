FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Continental sees Q3‍ consolidated revenue passenger miles 59.15 bln
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-United Continental sees Q3‍ consolidated revenue passenger miles 59.15 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q3 adjusted pre-tax margin 10.0 pct -10.5 pct - SEC filing‍​

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees consolidated capacity year-over-year growth for Q3 2017 of 3 pct‍​

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q3 consolidated prasm 12.13 ¢/asm - 12.20 ¢/asm

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍expects Q3 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down about 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent compared to Q3 2016​

* United Continental - in Q3, year-over-year completion factor was down 1.6 points due to impact of storms throughout system‍​

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees consolidated casm excluding profit sharing, fuel & third-party business expense for q3 2017 of 9.60 ¢/asm - 9.65 ¢/asm

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Q3 2017 adjusted capital expenditures is below co’s original guidance range due to timing of non-aircraft related project​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted capex are below co’s original guidance range due to timing of non-aircraft related projects​

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q3‍ consolidated revenue passenger miles 59.15 billion

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q3 consolidated load factor of 84.4 percent

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q3‍ consolidated available seat miles 70.08 billion

* United Continental - now expects Q3 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down about 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent compared to Q3 2016‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2fXWDbj] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
