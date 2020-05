May 7 (Reuters) - United Docks Ltd:

* UNITED DOCKS- THERE WAS CONTRACTION IN MARCH AND SITUATION WILL BE MORE DIFFICULT FOR QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* UNITED DOCKS - COVID19 WILL HAVE VERY SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE OF CO, MAINLY RENTAL INCOME AND PARKING INCOME

* UNITED DOCKS- COULD NOT PROCEED WITH RIGHTS ISSUE DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWN; HAS REQUESTED FOR 6-MONTH EXTENSION FROM REGULATORY AUTHORITIES