BRIEF-United Fire Group, Inc. Enters Into Credit Agreement With Wells Fargo

United Fire Group Inc:

* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. ENTERS INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO

* UNITED FIRE GROUP INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A $50 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* UNITED FIRE GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND LINE BY AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION

* UNITED FIRE GROUP INC - NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES A $20 MILLION LETTER OF CREDIT SUB-FACILITY AND A $5 MILLION SWINGLINE LOAN FACILITY

* UNITED FIRE GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES S FORMER FOUR YEAR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT EXPIRED IN FEBRUARY 2020