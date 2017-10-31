FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Fire Group sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-United Fire Group sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - United Fire Group Inc

* United fire group, inc. Reports estimates for third quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

* United fire group - ‍q3 2017 results are expected to include estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses of about $29 million to $33 million​

* United fire - ‍estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses include about $10 million, $8 million & $4 million related to hurricanes harvey, irma & maria respectively​

* United fire group inc - ‍estimate catastrophe losses associated with california wildfires will be in range of $2 million to $3 million for q4​

* United fire group inc - ‍co estimates reporting a net loss in range of $0.70 to $0.76 per diluted share in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.