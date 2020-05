May 13 (Reuters) - United-Guardian Inc:

* UNITED-GUARDIAN REPORTS 1ST QUARTER INCREASE IN SALES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* NET SALES FOR Q1 OF 2020 INCREASED BY 4% OVER SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR