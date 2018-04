April 2 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* ‍ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

* ‍COMPLAINT FILED RELATES TO THOSE WHO RECEIVED DIALYSIS AT ARA FACILITIES, WERE INSURED UNDER ONE OF UNITED'S HEALTH PLANS Source text: (bit.ly/2JdypYa) Further company coverage: