Feb 23 (Reuters) - United Industrial Corporation Ltd :

* DIRECTORS PROPOSE TO RECOMMEND FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE REVENUE S$1.29 BILLION VERSUS S$1.04 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF CO S$301.5 MILLION VERSUS S$286 MILLION