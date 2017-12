Dec 7 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp:

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* SAYS ‍INTENDS TO OFFER SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS​

* SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDEEM $30 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: