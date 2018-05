May 8 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp:

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MILLION, UP 53.2 PERCENT