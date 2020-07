July 6 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp:

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF B. BRADFORD MARTZ AS COMPANY PRESIDENT & CHRIS DITTMAN AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS - APPOINTED B. BRADFORD MARTZ, CFO , TO ALSO SERVE AS CO’S PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)