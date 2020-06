June 18 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp:

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF R. DANIEL PEED AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS - PEED WILL SUCCEED JOHN FORNEY, WHO WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS PRESIDENT & CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2020