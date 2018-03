March 21 (Reuters) - United Internet Ag:

* FY SALES ROSE 10.5 PERCENT TO 4.206 BILLION EUR

* SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH TO ABOUT EUR 5.2 BILLION, EBITDA INCREASE TO ABOUT EUR 1.2 BILLION​

* ‍APPROXIMATELY 1.2 MILLION NEW DSL AND MOBILE INTERNET CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ADDED IN 2018​

* SAYS EBITDA EXPECTED TO INCLUDE ABOUT ‍EUR 50 MILLION IN SYNERGY EFFECTS FROM MERGER WITH DRILLISCH IN 2018​