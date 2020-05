BRIEF-United Internet Confirms Outlook, Tele Columbus Impairment Weighs On Profit

May 13 (Reuters) - United Internet AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET GETS OFF TO GOOD START IN FY 2020

* 2020 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

* NUMBER OF FEE-BASED CUSTOMER CONTRACTS WAS RAISED ORGANICALLY BY A FURTHER 170,000 CONTRACTS TO A CURRENT 24.91 MILLION

* EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IMPROVED FROM EUR 0.24 IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 0.39

* EPS WAS BURDENED BY NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES ON TELE COLUMBUS SHARES HELD BY UNITED INTERNET

* WITHOUT CONSIDERATION OF IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, OPERATING EPS ROSE SLIGHTLY FROM EUR 0.46 TO EUR 0.47

* FORECAST IS STILL SUBJECT TO CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY, AS AN EXACT ASSESSMENT OF DURATION AND IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE

* PLANS TO UPDATE OUTLOOK IN ITS HALF-YEARLY REPORT 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)