Jan 12 (Reuters) - United Labels AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: UNITED LABELS AG ACQUIRES REMAINING INTERESTS IN ELFEN SERVICE GMBH

* COMPANY WILL GAIN FULL PROFIT ENTITLEMENT RETROSPECTIVELY AS FROM 1 JANUARY 2017

* REMAINING 20% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN AFOREMENTIONED ENTITY IS TO BE PURCHASED AT ITS NOMINAL VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)