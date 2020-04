BRIEF-United Labels FY EBIT Turns To Loss Of EUR 2.7 Million

April 7 (Reuters) - UNITED LABELS AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUE TOTALS EUR 21.1 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 25.9 MILLION)

* FY EBIT STANDS AT EUR -2.7 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION) AFTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

* ORDER BACKLOG RISES BY 84% TO EUR 8.1 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.0 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 1.0 MILLION)

* THERE WERE NO DELIVERY SHORTFALLS OR ORDER CANCELLATIONS IN Q1 JUST ENDED AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)