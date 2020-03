March 3 (Reuters) - UNITED LABELS AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUE AT EUR 21.1 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR25.9 MILLION)

* FY EBIT TOTALS EUR -0.7 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR1.8 MILLION)

* FY GROUP EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) TOTALLED EUR 2.5 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 2.2 MILLION)

* FY ORDER BACKLOG IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 29% TO EUR 8.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)