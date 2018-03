March 27 (Reuters) - UNITED LABELS AG:

* FY GROUP SALES OF EUR 30.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 32.4 MILLION)​

* FY EBITDA MORE THAN SIXFOLD INCREASED TO EUR 2.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.4 MILLION)

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 1.9 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IMPROVED TO EUR 0.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -1.8 MILLION)