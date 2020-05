BRIEF-United Labels Q1 EBITDA At EUR 0.5 Mln

May 26 (Reuters) - UNITED LABELS AG:

* SOLID ORDER BOOK IN Q1 DESPITE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE TOTALS EUR 3.4 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 4.3 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTS TO EUR 0.5 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 0.8 MILLION)

* ORDER BACKLOG RISES BY 84% TO EUR 8.1 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* Q1 EBIT TOTALLED EUR 0.4 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 0.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS FOR CURRENT 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 GROUP PROFIT FOR QUARTER STOOD AT EUR 0.3 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 0.5 MILLION)

* NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE A MORE PRECISE 2020 FORECAST AT PRESENT

* A DECISION WILL BE MADE IN COMING WEEKS AS TO WHEN AND IN WHAT FORM THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CAN TAKE PLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)