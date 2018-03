March 29 (Reuters) - United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB81.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB272.4 MLN‍​

* FY ‍REVENUE RMB 6.83 BILLION VERSUS RMB 6.08 BILLION​

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB5 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: