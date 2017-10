Oct 17 (Reuters) - United Malacca Bhd

* Entered deal with Dalvey Star, Clifton Cove Pte, Pt Bintang Gemilang Permai & Pt Wana Rindang Lestari

* Deal for purchase of Clifton, which will hold 60% Pt Wana Rindang Lestari stake, for cash consideration of US$7.2 million

* Proposed acquisition not expected to have material impact on the earnings and EPS of the UMB Group for the FY ending 30 April 2018