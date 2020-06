June 23 (Reuters) - United Malacca Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 86.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 56.4 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 10.8 MILLION RGT

* DECLARES SECOND INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 6 SEN IN RESPECT OF FY ENDED 30 APRIL

* EXPECTS FFB PRODUCTION TO INCREASE DURING FY 2021

* EXPECTS FY 2021 TO BE CHALLENGING DUE TO EXPECTED DECLINE IN MARKET DEMAND TRIGGERED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK