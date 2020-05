BRIEF-United Malt Group Says Raising A$140M Via A Fully Underwritten Institutional Placement

May 14 (Reuters) - United Malt Group Ltd:

* UNITED MALT GROUP LTD - RAISING A$140M VIA A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

* UNITED MALT GROUP - NON- UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OF UP TO A$25M

* UNITED MALT GROUP LTD - TARGETING COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $10 MILLION IN 2H20

* UNITED MALT GROUP LTD - NEW SHARES UNDER PLACEMENT WILL BE ISSUED AT A$3.80 PER SHARE

* UNITED MALT GROUP - HY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $28.53 MILLION

* UNITED MALT- HY REVENUE UP BY 9% VERSUS. PCP TO $664.6 4 MILLION

* UNITED MALT GROUP - 20% REDUCTION IN BASE FEES FOR BOARD AND BASE SALARY FOR EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR REMAINDER OF FY20

* UNITED MALT GROUP-TO EVALUATE PAYMENT OF FINAL FY20 DIVIDEND, WILL CONSIDER CURRENT & FUTURE EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS

* UNITED MALT GROUP LTD - TARGETING DEFERRAL OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF ABOUT $5 MILLION INCLUDED IN 2H20

* UNITED MALT- MALT PRODUCTION FACILITIES CONTINUE TO OPERATE AT HIGH LEVELS OF CAPACITY UTILISATION, OVERALL REVENUE FROM MAJOR BREWERS MARGINALLY DOWN

* UNITED MALT GROUP- OVERALL DEMAND IN APRIL WAS 30% LOWER

* UNITED MALT GROUP- OVERALL DEMAND IN APRIL WAS 30% LOWER

* UNITED MALT- "EXPECT A SLOW RETURN TO PRE-COVID-19 VOLUMES"