2 months ago
BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
June 6, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:

* United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion

* Q3 sales $2.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.42 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Natural Foods Inc - ‍is revising its guidance for fiscal 2017 that was provided on december 7, 2016​

* United Natural Foods Inc - ‍guidance for gaap eps and adjusted eps for fiscal 2017 is unchanged from range given by company on march 8, 2017​

* United Natural Foods Inc - expects to incur additional restructuring charges of between $3.0 million - $4.0 million for q4 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $9.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

