BRIEF-United natural foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:
* United Natural Foods, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2018 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share about $2.67 to $2.77
* Sees FY 2018 sales about $9.63 billion to $9.81 billion
* Q4 sales $2.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be 0.6% to 0.7% of estimated fiscal 2018 net sales
* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $9.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: