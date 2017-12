Dec 19 (Reuters) - United Overseas Australia Ltd:

* UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA - ‍ GROUP CONSOL OPERATING PROFIT AFTER TAXATION AND MINORITY INTERESTS FOR FY ENDING 31ST DEC IS EXPECTED TO BE A$106 MILLION​

* UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD-EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAIN OF AUD 98 MILLION IN 2016 WHEREAS NO SUCH GAIN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED IN 2017