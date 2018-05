May 3 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd:

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME S$ 1,470 MILLION VERSUS S$1,303 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX S$978 MILLION VERSUS S$807 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.84 PERCENT VERSUS 1.73 PERCENT

* AS AT END-MARCH, CET1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 14.9 PERCENT

* NO DIVIDEND ON ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR Q1 OF 2018

* Q1 NPL RATIO 1.7 PERCENT VERSUS 1.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: