Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd:

* BOUGHT 10.29 PERCENT STAKE IN MARCO POLO MARINE LTD

* MARCO POLO MARINE SHARES WERE ALLOTTED TO BANK AT PRICE OF S$0.035 PER SHARE.

* ‍TRANSACTION NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BANK FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2018​