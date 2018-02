Feb 14 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd:

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 45 CENTS AND A SPECIAL TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 20 CENTS

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME S$ ‍1,461​ MILLION VERSUS S$1,276 MILLION

* Q4 NET INTEREST MARGIN ‍1.81​ PERCENT VERSUS 1.69 PERCENT

* Q4 FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME S$ 585 MILLION VERSUS S$531 MILLION

* Q4 END CET1 RATIO 15.1 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: