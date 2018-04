April 30 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd:

* TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ITS GLOBAL WHOLESALE BANKNOTES TO TRAVELEX CURRENCY EXCHANGE

* WITH SALE, UOB WILL CEASE ITS GLOBAL WHOLESALE BANKNOTES BUSINESS

* COMPLETION OF SALE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q3 OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: