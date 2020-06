June 11 (Reuters) - United Overseas Insurance Ltd:

* PREMIUM GROWTH FOR YEAR WILL BE CHALLENGING

* ON INSURANCE OPERATIONS, IN 1Q, SOME TRAVEL CLAIMS LODGED BUT NOT SEEN TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON UNDERWRITING RESULT IN FY20

* TRAVEL CLAIMS IN INSURANCE OPERATIONS IN Q1 WERE RELATED TO COVID-19’S IMPACT

* ON TRAVEL CLAIMS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, SAYS CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IS EXPECTED TO WORSEN