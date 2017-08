BRIEF-United Pacific Industries updates on MOU in relation to possible acquisition

July 7 (Reuters) - United Pacific Industries Ltd:

* Announces memorandum of understanding in relation to possible acquisition

* Consideration for possible acquisition will be RMB20 million

* Company intends to acquire 100% equity interest in Shenzhen City Qianhai Wanke Financial Services

* ‍Shenzhen City Qianhai Wanke Financial Services entered into acquisition agreement for acquisition of Lijiang Hua Ou Real Estate Company Limited​

* Shenzhen City Qianhai Wanke Financial Services to acquire Lijiang Hua Ou Real Estate at a consideration of RMB500 million