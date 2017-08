July 31 (Reuters) - United Plantations Bhd

* Quarterly revenue of 355.2 million RGT

* ‍Quarterly profit attributable 109.8 million RGT

* Year ago quarterly profit 72.4 million RGT, quarterly revenue 277.7 million RGT

* "Now anticipated that the recovery in overall palm oil production for the full year 2017, may not be as large as initially expected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: