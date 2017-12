Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc:

* UNITED RENTALS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR URNA’S 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* UNITED RENTALS - AS RESULT OF EXTENSION, EXCHANGE OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DEC 15, UNLESS FURTHER EXTENDED