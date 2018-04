BRIEF-United Rentals Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.87

April 18 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc:

* UNITED RENTALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND NEW $1.25 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15

* Q1 REVENUE $1.734 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.69 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

* SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $7.58 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: