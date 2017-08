July 28 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United Rentals announces full redemption of 6.125 pct senior notes due 2023

* United Rentals-unit has given notice of intention to redeem all of outstanding $925 million principal amount of 6.125 pct senior notes due on aug. 27, 2017

* United Rentals Inc - 2023 notes will be redeemed at a redemption price currently estimated to be 104.371 pct of principal amount of 2023 notes