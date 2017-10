BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.25

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United Rentals announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.25

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.33

* Q3 revenue $1.766 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍pro forma rental revenue increased 8.9% year-over-year​

* ‍Raised 2017 gross capex plan by up to $200 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $6.525 billion to $6.625 billion‍​