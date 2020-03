United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED TO FLY 34 DAILY FLIGHTS TO EUROPE IN APRIL VERSUS 63 DAILY FLIGHTS PLANNED BEFORE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS -SPOKESWOMAN

* UNITED SAYS EXPECTS NEED ‘TO MOBILIZE AN EFFECTIVE RESPONSE IN MORE PLACES WILL INCREASE’ AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS IN U.S. - MEMO TO EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: