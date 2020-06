June 3 (Reuters) - United States DOJ:

* UNITED STATES DOJ - SENIOR EXECUTIVES AT MAJOR CHICKEN PRODUCERS INDICTED ON ANTITRUST CHARGES

* UNITED STATES DOJ - FEDERAL GRAND JURY RETURNED INDICTMENT AGAINST 4 EXECUTIVES FOR ROLE IN CONSPIRACY TO FIX PRICES, RIG BIDS FOR BROILER CHICKENS

* U.S. DOJ - ACCORDING TO INDICTMENT, JAYSON PENN, ROGER AUSTIN, MIKELL FRIES,SCOTT BRADY CONSPIRED TO FIX PRICES, RIG BIDS FOR BROILER CHICKENS ACROSS UNITED STATES Source text: (bit.ly/306A1Oe)