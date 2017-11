Nov 17 (Reuters) - United States Lime & Minerals Inc :

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS - ‍EXTENDED COMPANY'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $10 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK FOR ANOTHER 12 MONTHS​