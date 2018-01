BRIEF-United States Lime & Minerals Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.07

Jan 30 (Reuters) - United States Lime & Minerals Inc :

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.07

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC - REVENUES IN Q4 2017 WERE $35.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $34.2 MILLION IN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS SAYS PRODUCTION VOLUMES FROM CO’S NATURAL GAS INTERESTS IN Q4 2017 TOTALED 133 THOUSAND MCF‍​ VERSUS 151 THOUSAND MCF

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC - DEMAND FOR LIME AND LIMESTONE PRODUCTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 “REMAINED STEADY”

* UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS SAYS INCOME TAX BENEFIT IN Q4,FY 2017 INCLUDED BENEFIT OF $1.33/SHARE DILUTED IN EACH OF Q4, FY 2017 - SEC FILING