BRIEF-United States Oil Fund LP Says USO Was Named As Defendant In Stockholder Class Action On June 19

June 23 (Reuters) - United States Oil Fund LP:

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - USO WAS NAMED AS DEFENDANT IN STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION ON JUNE 19, BY ROBERT LUCAS

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT ALLEGES DEFENDANTS FAILED TO DISCLOSE TO INVESTORS SOME EXTRAORDINARY MARKET CONDITIONS, RIKS

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - COMPLAINT SEEKS TO CERTIFY A CLASS AND AWARD CLASS COMPENSATORY DAMAGES AT AN AMOUNT TO BE DETERMINED AT TRIAL Source text (bit.ly/3do8pHb) Further company coverage: