August 1, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-United States Steel Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

* United States Steel Corp - ‍pricing of its $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2025​

* United States Steel Corp - ‍notes were issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value​

* United States Steel Corp - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on february 15 and august 15 of each year beginning on february 15, 2018​

* United States Steel - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on Feb 15,Aug 15 of each year beginning on february 15, 2018​

* United States Steel Corp - ‍ notes will mature on August 15, 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

