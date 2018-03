March 13 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: