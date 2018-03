BRIEF-United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance

March 12 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORP - SEES Q1 EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORP - ‍CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION​

* UNITED STATES STEEL - SEES INCREMENTAL SHIPMENTS OF ABOUT 100,000 TONS PER MONTH FROM GRANITE CITY WORKS ONCE RESTART PROCESS COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)