BRIEF-United States Steel Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.10

April 26 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 - $1.8 BILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MILLION VERSUS $2,725 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION

* UNITED STATES STEEL - OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES AT STEELMAKING FACILITY AT GREAT LAKES THAT WILL HAVE UNFAVORABLE EBITDA IMPACT OF ABOUT $30 MILLION ON Q2

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S