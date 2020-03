BRIEF-United Strength Power Holdings Posts FY Revenue Rmb403.2 Million

March 25 (Reuters) - United Strength Power Holdings Ltd :

* UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE INCREASED BY ABOUT 16% TO RMB403.2 MILLION

* UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB35.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB43.0 MILLION

* UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.0853 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK