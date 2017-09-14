BRIEF-United Tech says all units to be flat to up in earnings in 2018

Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* All business units will be flat to up in earnings in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* On track to deliver 350-400 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines in 2017 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* Sees improving trends in China but will continue to be headwind in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* Seeing improving trend in the maintenance business in Europe - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* Working with Airbus to see if co wants to reallocate or change mix between new aircraft versus lease engines - CFO Further company coverage: