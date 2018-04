BRIEF-United Tech Says Repatriated $3.8 Bln Of Overseas Cash In Q1 - Conf Call ‍​

April 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS - CONF CALL ‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS AS A RESULT OF THE U.S. TAX REFORM, CO REPATRIATED $3.8 BILLION OF OVERSEAS CASH IN Q1 - CONF CALL ‍​

* UNITED TECH CEO SAYS WILL DEFER DISCUSSION ON CO’S REVIEW OF ITS PORTFOLIO UNTIL AFTER THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSES BY MID OF 2018 - CONF CALL ‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS - CONF CALL ‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL - CONF CALL ‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS, WHEN IT COMES TO RAMPING UP GTF ENGINE PRODUCTION, ONE OF THE BIGGEST ISSUES WITH CERTAIN SUPPLIERS IS TRAINED WORKERS - CONF CALL ‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS ON TRACK TO FULFILL 2018 GTF ENGINE DELIVERIES - CONF CALL ‍​ Further company coverage: