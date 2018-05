May 23 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PLANS TO HIRE 35,000 PEOPLE AND MAKE $15 BILLION INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - ABOUT $9 BILLION OF $15 BILLION INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - ABOUT $6 BILLION OF $15 BILLION INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES